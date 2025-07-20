Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PENG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

PENG stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Penguin Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $324,251 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Penguin Solutions news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,203.24. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENG. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Penguin Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

