Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 246,429 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 106,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 40,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 765,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.91 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

