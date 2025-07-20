Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.03 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.