Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,813 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $34.81.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

