PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.12. 3,082,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,170,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 6.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.48%.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,143,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $59,603,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 870.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,271,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

