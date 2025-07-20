Optimist Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $194.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $1,451,521.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 406,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,930,615.65. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $1,451,521.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,930,615.65. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,725 shares of company stock valued at $93,163,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.81.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

