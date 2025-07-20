Optimist Retirement Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 212.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,359 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 1.1% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in BHP Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,533 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

