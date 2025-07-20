Optimist Retirement Group LLC Buys 154 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 484.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

UI opened at $460.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.48 and a 200 day moving average of $363.93. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.94 and a fifty-two week high of $469.98.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.