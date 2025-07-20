OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 2,326.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of OneSpaWorld worth $46,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSW. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2,005.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $48,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 154,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,227.24. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OSW opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

