OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 157.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after buying an additional 297,840 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,275,000 after buying an additional 135,912 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,575,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,001,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,703,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

