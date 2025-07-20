OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,801 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,446,000 after buying an additional 37,296,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,863,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after buying an additional 722,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after buying an additional 719,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,286,000 after buying an additional 470,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.