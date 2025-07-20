OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $313.05 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.18 and a 200-day moving average of $321.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

