OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,575 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

