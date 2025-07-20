OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 5,999 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $69,545,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $227.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,116,990 shares of company stock valued at $256,892,992. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

