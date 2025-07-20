OneAscent Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.0%

SYK stock opened at $388.84 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.67 and a 200 day moving average of $378.06.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

