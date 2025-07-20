OneAscent Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,104.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,013.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $972.96. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,119.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

