Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSBC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $840.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 630,265 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $6,084,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $5,593,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 716,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 252,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

