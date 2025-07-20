Nwam LLC Sells 6,891 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

