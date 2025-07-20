Nwam LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 318,614 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,722,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 151,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 187,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BUCK opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

