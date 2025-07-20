Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,105 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $134.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

