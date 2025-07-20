Nwam LLC Raises Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,421,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,029.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 712,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,780,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,914,000 after purchasing an additional 265,229 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

