Nwam LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BN stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.36 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

