Nwam LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after buying an additional 4,337,156 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,610,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,003.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,119 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

