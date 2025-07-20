Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NUWE

Nuwellis Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUWE opened at $14.80 on Friday. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($28.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.90) by ($10.08). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 112.09% and a negative return on equity of 655.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.