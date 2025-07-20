Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Takes $2.42 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 49,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.0% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,139,000 after buying an additional 708,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,853,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,352 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,917,000 after acquiring an additional 739,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

