Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,610,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $630.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $606.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $632.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

