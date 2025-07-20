Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 10.9% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH owned 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

