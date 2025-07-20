NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 3060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNGRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NN Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get NN Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NNGRY

NN Group Stock Performance

NN Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 159.36, a quick ratio of 159.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.9103 dividend. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.72%.

About NN Group

(Get Free Report)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.