New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1,929.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 937,331 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $4,674,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 262,631 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.80.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $85.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NMFC. B. Riley began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

