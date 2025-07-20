New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.5% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,030,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,711,000 after acquiring an additional 767,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,753,000 after acquiring an additional 278,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

