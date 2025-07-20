Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Stake Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

NLOP opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

