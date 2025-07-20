Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVTS

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 238,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $1,790,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 461,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,990. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 21,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $185,800.46. Following the sale, the director owned 19,214,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,895,872.09. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,084,600 shares of company stock worth $99,761,157. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 3.01. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 131.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.62%. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.