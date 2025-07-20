Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) & Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Head to Head Comparison

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Navigator has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirby has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navigator and Kirby”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $566.68 million 1.93 $85.57 million $1.28 12.31 Kirby $3.27 billion 1.99 $286.71 million $5.05 22.92

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Navigator shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kirby shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Kirby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 15.42% 7.83% 4.48% Kirby 9.02% 9.81% 5.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Navigator and Kirby, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kirby 0 0 2 0 3.00

Navigator presently has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.06%. Kirby has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Navigator’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navigator is more favorable than Kirby.

Summary

Kirby beats Navigator on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It also transports petrochemicals, black oils, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barges and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargos in the United States coastal trade. It owns and operates 1,076 inland tank barges, approximately 281 inland towboats, 28 coastal tank barges, 25 coastal tugboats, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 4 offshore tugboats, and a docking tugboat. Its Distribution and Services segment sells after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, electrical distribution and control systems, energy storage battery systems, and related oilfield service equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions and reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, and refrigeration trailers; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, as well as manufacturers electric power generation equipment, specialized electrical distribution and control equipment, and high capacity energy storage/battery systems. It serves to various companies, the United States government, and pleasure crafts. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

