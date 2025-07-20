MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in MSCI by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 336.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in MSCI by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 78,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.55.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $577.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $566.71 and a 200-day moving average of $567.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

