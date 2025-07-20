MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 51.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE MSM opened at $87.34 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.87.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

