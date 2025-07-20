Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 339.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 115.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Corning by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $473,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $59.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

