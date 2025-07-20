Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 580 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.7% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 527.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 270.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $931.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $945.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $850.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $753.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 target price (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.33.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

