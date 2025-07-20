Morse Asset Management Inc Has $576,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

