Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 28,245 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,245 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

