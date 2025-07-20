Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.4%
C opened at $93.44 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
