Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4%

C opened at $93.44 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.