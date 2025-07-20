Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.3%

TMO opened at $415.29 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.38 and a 200-day moving average of $472.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

