Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after buying an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,890,000 after acquiring an additional 766,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.53 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

