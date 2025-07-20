Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,369 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of Moderna worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,469 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,306,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,819,000 after purchasing an additional 72,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,169,000 after purchasing an additional 979,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $163,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.61.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $125.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

