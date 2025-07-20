Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 205,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

