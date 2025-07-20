Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:SQM opened at $38.69 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.