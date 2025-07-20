Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in NVR by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NVR by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,427.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,299.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,397.38. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NVR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.