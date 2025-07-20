Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $30,000 Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $96.82 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $228.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $133.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

