Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 74,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

