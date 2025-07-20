Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 2,547 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 1,793.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,376,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 218,898 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,159,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $22.54 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

