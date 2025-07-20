Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 222,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

